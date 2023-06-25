Silverstone 2023: British Grand Prix 2023 - date, tickets, packages, camping

The F1 British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone is a fan favourite with it being one of the most popular races to attend.

It couldn’t be a better time to be a British F1 fan with Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris all widely regarded as three of the best drivers on the grid.

The legendary Silverstone circuit has many iconic corners. From the fast right-hander of Copse to Maggots and Becketts - it’s a great venue to attend.

In recent years, Silverstone has been the scene of several big crashes.

Zhou Guanyu crashed heavily on Lap 1 of the 2022 race, with the Halo device saving his life, while Max Verstappen crashed out of the 2021 race after contact with Hamilton.

When is the British Grand Prix 2023?

The 2023 British Grand Prix at Silverstone will take place on July 9.

Friday practice will be on July 7; qualifying on July 8; race day is on July 9.

How can I buy tickets for the British Grand Prix 2023?

Tickets for the British Grand Prix 2023 are available on Silverstone’s official website.

Naturally, with interest being so high already, there is a limited number of tickets available.

Fans are able to purchase three-day grandstand tickets from a variety of corners around the circuit, while general admission tickets seem to have been sold out already.

What packages are available for the British Grand Prix 2023?

There are a variety of packages available for the British Grand Prix 2023 which are available on Silverstone’s hospitality website.

Ranging from ‘Racing Green’ at £1395.00 to the ‘Fusion Lounge’ at £1995.00 - both on race day - there’s plenty of options.

Is camping possible at the British Grand Prix 2023?

There are a variety of camping options available at Silverstone, all listed on their official website.