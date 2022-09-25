Hamilton is the second-oldest driver in F1 at 37, behind only Fernando Alonso, and has revealed his intention to renew his Mercedes contract which currently expires after the F1 2023 season.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who was denied an all-time record eighth championship at the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, has not yet won a race in 2022 but has explained his relationship with the next generation of potential title winners.

“With the younger guys, there’s so much talent here and there’s more coming through,” Hamilton said to RACER.

“I remember when I came in and thinking I could beat everybody.

“I know what it’s like because I’ve been there.

“I’m really just trying to work on those relationships bit by bit and be supportive of them because, as I said, I’ve been there.

“I know how tough it is at some of these teams.

“When you’re in your early-20s, you don’t know what you can and can’t say or how best to navigate.

“All you have is just raw strength, talent and ability.

“And I’m super-excited to start to see Lando and Charles, these guys really excel and move forward.

“There’s some really good guys here.”

Hamilton is the highest-earning in the list of F1 driver salaries but Norris is fast-approaching after renewing his McLaren deal.