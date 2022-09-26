Trackhouse Racing Project 91 boss Justin Marks has contacted Ricciardo about his availability, with the veteran driving still without a spot in the F1 2023 driver line-up.

His contract with McLaren has been terminated a year early meaning he will be a free agent after this F1 season.

Daniel Ricciardo - WHERE NEXT? | F1 2022 Video of Daniel Ricciardo - WHERE NEXT? | F1 2022

The Herald Sun in Australia report that he has been approached about switching sports and moving to NASCAR.

Raikkonen, the 2007 F1 champion who retired at the end of 2021, raced for the Trackhouse team this year.

Ricciardo has previously made it clear that he is only interested in remaining in F1 next season.

What next for Daniel Ricciardo?

Ricciardo had been linked with a switch to IndyCar but has also shot down that possibility.

His hopes of staying in F1 are, however, limited.

Haas’ boss Guenther Steiner has made clear his interest in replacing Mick Schumacher with Ricciardo.

And Alpine, who Ricciardo represented when they were known as Renault, have a vacant seat which Fernando Alonso left. Oscar Piastri, Alpine’s original choice, has instead signed to replace Ricciardo at McLaren for the F1 2023 season.

Ricciardo is currently joint-fifth in the list of F1 driver salaries for 2022 so there are considerable financial considerations for teams who are identifying him.