Michael Schumacher now lives with his family in Switzerland, away from public view, after a skiing accident nine years ago left him in a coma.

Updates are few and far between but Todt, part of Schumacher’s inner-circle as his former team principal at Ferrari, has provided details of how his loved ones are coping.

"It's a privilege for me to be close, in the family with Michael, with Corinna, with [Mick Schumacher] and Gina,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Their lives changed on December 29, 2013. They have to live everything differently.

“The important thing is that there is the closeness of friends. And Keep Fighting, their foundation.

“They are things that are part of life and that they are more important than results and our beloved races. Life, for everyone, is not just racing."

Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton share the all-time record for the most F1 championships (seven).

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, is on course to wrap up his second title.

“Max like Michael is very determined, very aggressive,” Todt said.

“Michael off the track is a wonderful person. I don't know about Max, I can't say. Now I see him all focused on racing, and rightly so.

“Then, of course, both had great cars at their disposal. Because to win every driver, however exceptional, he needs a competitive car."