Nico Hulkenberg is the only other option for the team to partner Kevin Magnussen, who is contracted long-term.

Schumacher is currently in possession of the seat, in his second season in F1, but is facing a major battle to remain in the F1 2023 driver line-up.

His relationship with his own team is described as “tense” by German newspaper Bild, who reported the latest update in this saga.

Is Daniel Ricciardo an option?

The latest report, during the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, indicates that Daniel Ricciardo is no longer an option for Haas.

Ricciardo will leave McLaren and knows that the only vacant seats belong to Haas, Williams and Alpine.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said this week: "I don't want to speak for Daniel. I think he's weighing up what he wants to do.

"That is my biggest thing, he needs to weigh up what he wants to do, if he decides to join a team at the back of the grid, that doesn't mean he cannot move on up the grid, and I'm sure he didn't mean what he said in a negative way.

"He needs to find out what he wants to do in life, and that will take him time, because this is a big decision for his career, and I'm sure he takes it very carefully what he wants to do.

"I'm not waiting for him to answer what he wants to do, just to clarify that.

"Once he decides what he wants to do, he will let everybody know, but I don't know and I think he doesn't know at the moment."

When will Haas decide?

Bild report that the team are no rush to decide and could wait until the Mexican Grand Prix, at the end of October, to confirm their 2023 line-up.

That would afford Schumacher three more races to justify his position and impress Steiner.

His team remain in negotiations to stay at Haas.