Sky Germany say that, after months of doubts that Schumacher would be retained, he is now negotiating a new deal with his team for the first time.

The son of the legend Michael Schumacher will see his current contract with Haas expire at the end of this season.

Mick Schumacher's F1 future - STAY or GO? Video of Mick Schumacher&#039;s F1 future - STAY or GO?

Team principal Guenther Steiner has openly discussed alternatives leading to major doubt that Schumacher would remain in the F1 2023 driver line-up.

Kevin Magnussen is already signed up for next season by Haas but the team were seriously considering Nico Hulkenberg, who is not on the grid this season, as a replacement for Schumacher.

Daniel Ricciardo, who will leave McLaren at the end of 2022, was also publicly discussed by Steiner although it has become clear that he isn’t a realistic option.

Ricciardo is the joint-fifth highest paid in the list of F1 driver salaries for the 2022 season while Haas’ two drivers are among the lowest, creating a potential problem.

Haas could therefore decide to keep faith in Schumacher - they opened discussions over a new contract during the F1 Singapore Grand Prix weekend, according to Sky Germany.

Schumacher’s alternative options were slim. Current vacancies for next year’s grid are with Alpine (who are not considering him) and Williams (who may have been a possibility).

Schumacher is 16th in the F1 standings ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.