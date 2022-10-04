F1 Japanese GP 2022: Full weekend race schedule | How to watch on TV
After three years away, the F1 2022 season heads to the legendary Suzuka circuit for the Japanese Grand Prix.
F1 returns to Japan for the first time since 2019 after an enforced three-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The iconic Suzuka circuit is a favourite among the drivers due to its high-speed nature and breathtaking corners.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is eyeing his second drivers’ title this weekend - 11 years on from the scene of Sebastian Vettel’s second triumph with the same team.
Mercedes have dominated the Japanese GP in the V6 hybrid era with Lewis Hamilton winning four times, with Nico Rosberg and Valtteri Bottas winning once each.
F1 Japanese Grand Prix weekend schedule (UK times)
Friday, October 7
4am to 5am - FP1
7am to 8am - FP2
Saturday, October 8
4am to 5am - FP3
7am to 8am - Qualifying
Sunday, October 9
6am - Race
How to watch on Sky Sports in the UK
Friday, October 7
3:30am - FP1
6:45am - FP2
Saturday, October 8
3:45am - FP3
6am - Qualifying
8:45am - Ted’s qualifying notebook
Sunday, October 9
4:30am - Live Grand Prix Sunday
5:55am - Live Japanese Grand Prix
8am - Live Chequered Flag
9am - Ted’s race notebook
Recent F1 Japanese GP winners
2019 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2017 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
2015 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2013 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)
2012 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)