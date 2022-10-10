Schumacher was taken to the medical centre but fortunately escaped with only bruising to the spine.

The 20-year-old driver collided on lap six of the race with Thomas Preining - both of their cars crashed into the barrier, and ended up back on the track.

Denis Olsen, as a result, smashed into the barrier while trying to avoid Schumacher and Preining.

Olsen’s car was set on fire and his engine could be seen totally removed, and on the track.

The race was red flagged but the drivers emerged with no serious injuries.

David Schumacher is the nephew of Michael Schumacher (pictured at the top), the son of Ralf Schumacher, and the cousin of current Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher who is 16th in the current F1 standings.

Michael Schumacher now is in Switzerland at the family home where he has remained since a skiing accident nine years ago.