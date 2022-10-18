The award is for the world’s best footballer and is hosted by France Football - on Tuesday night, it was won by France and Real Madrid player Karim Benzema.

But another Frenchman, F1 driver Ocon, was the talk of Paris when he roared up in a car to deliver the award.

It was also the first opportunity to see Ocon and Pierre Gasly, who will be his teammate next season, together.

The French duo will represent French team Alpine and will feature side-by-side in the F1 2023 driver line-up after Gasly opted to leave AlphaTauri.

The personal relationship between Ocon and Gasly will come under the microscope - they knew each other while growing up in Normandy but have endured a rollercoaster friendship over the years.