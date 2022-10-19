The legendary Schumacher record Verstappen could equal at the US GP

Verstappen has taken 12 wins this season for Red Bull, meaning he is just one behind Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s record tally of 13.

Schumacher scored 13 wins in 2004, although there were only 18 races back then, compared to 22 in 2022.

Vettel claimed 13 wins en route to his fourth world title in 2013, taking nine consecutive victories in the second half of the season.

Given Red Bull’s pace advantage and Ferrari’s recent struggles over a race distance, it’s very likely that Verstappen will beat the record outright.

Schumacher 13 wins in 18 races meaning his win percentage is 72.22% for 2004, while Vettel’s win percentage is 68.42% for 13 victories in 2013.

Verstappen sits at 66.67% after winning 12 of the 18 grands prix this season.

Despite his run of dominance with Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton only managed 11 in 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Without COVID, it's likely Hamilton would have added one or two more to his tally in 2020.

Should the Red Bull driver win each of the remaining four races, he would move onto 16 wins in 22, 72.73%, ahead of Schumacher.

There’s a very high chance of that happening due to Red Bull performing well in USA, Mexico and Brazil over the years, even when they weren't as competitive as they are now.