The FIA found Red Bull in “minor” breach of the 2021 budget of $145m but, ahead of the F1 United States Grand Prix, have not decided how to penalise them.

Christian Horner’s team have now "raised eyebrows" at Shaila-Ann Rao, who was previously a legal advisor to Mercedes and now works for the FIA as their interim secretary-general, De Telegraaf have reported.

Red Bull are also denying that the salary of Adrian Newey is the reason for their overspend, the report says.

Chief technical officer is among Red Bull’s highest-earning three employees therefore is exempt from the budget cap, they claim. Previous reports had suggested that Newey had been employed in a way which meant his salary had broken cost cap rules.

Red Bull still believe that the overspend (which by FIA definition is less than $7.25) was caused by issues such as free lunch for staff at their Milton Keynes headquarters.

The team are “irritated” by the lack of a decision from the FIA, the report says.

Max Verstappen won his second consecutive F1 title at the Japanese Grand Prix. Last year he edged Lewis Hamilton at the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but that accomplishment is not expected to be under threat as the FIA ponder Red Bull’s punishment for breaking the cost cap.