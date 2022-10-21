The popular veteran will be replaced at McLaren by Oscar Piastri, after the team opted to terminate his contract a year early after a disappointing season.

Ricciardo has confirmed he will not feature in the F1 2023 driver line-up after opting against joining teams, such as Alpine or Haas, who had vacant seats.

5 Tracks That F1 NEED to Bring Back Video of 5 Tracks That F1 NEED to Bring Back

“You will see me around,” he hinted about his plan for the F1 2023 season.

“It will look different for me but there is very much a plan in place.

“I am not checking out and saying ‘see you later’. It’s far from that.

“I am putting together a plan to, honestly, get me back to the front of the grid, to win races, and to do the stuff that I know that I can.”

Ricciardo has been heavily linked with taking a reserve driver role at Mercedes, with French TV Canal+ reporting that they were in advanced negotiations.

Lewis Hamilton, however, had urged Ricciardo not to accept a reserve role and to remain on the grid.

But Haas and Williams are the only teams with vacant spots for 2023, and Ricciardo has already ruled himself out.

A season as a reserve driver at a high-profile team could be seen as a way to keep him in a competitive environment ahead of a return to the grid in 2024.

Ricciardo arrived at the F1 United States Grand Prix in style, on horseback, but he sits 12th in the F1 standings after a poor season.