ESPN extend F1 broadcast rights deal in the United States

At least 16 races will also be broadcast on ABC, ESPN’s cable partner. This is an increase from five races per season.

Every race will be broadcast without adverts, ESPN have confirmed.

Lewis Hamilton VS Fernando Alonso - THE RIVALRY! | F1 2022 Video of Lewis Hamilton VS Fernando Alonso - THE RIVALRY! | F1 2022

Qualifying will be given expanded coverage and will be shown on ESPN and ESPN2 more often.

F1TV will still be available in the United States.

F1 set all-time records for its US-based TV audiences in 2021 then improved again this season.

Reportedly an average of 1.2m viewers are tuning in per race so far in 2022, across ESPN platforms.

The Miami Grand Prix attracted 2.6m viewers - the largest-ever US audience for an F1 race.

The F1 2023 calendar features a record 24 races.