Mick’s future is up in the air - his contract expires at the end of this season and Haas have courted possible replacements - while Steiner has been critical of his multiple crashes and how much money they cost the team.

But Steiner’s more recent remarks about test driver Antonio Giovinazzi - who crashed during practice for the United States Grand Prix - have caught Ralf Schumacher’s attention.

Mick Schumacher's F1 future - STAY or GO? Video of Mick Schumacher&#039;s F1 future - STAY or GO?

"It's not Netflix here, that's Formula One," the ex-driver said to Sky.

Ralf Schumacher said about the amount of criticism Steiner gives his own drivers: “Maybe he should listen to his own interviews, then he would notice.

"The team itself, [apart from Steiner] and his boss, is doing a decent job.

"Both drivers who are there now are doing a good job and I think Haas would do well to stick to both and if you are already so critical of the drivers, sometimes use self-criticism.”

Steiner had said about Giovinazzi, after his crash: "If you suffer setbacks again and again it does not lead to the development of the team.

"We have to see: What do we want for the future?

"We can't keep making these small mistakes and keep holding back. Then you never make progress.

“We need consistency and consistency also means moving forward and not standing still."

What next for Mick Schumacher?

Haas have the only vacant seat in the F1 2023 driver line-up.

Kevin Magnussen is signed up but Schumacher is being made to wait.

"I don't know yet,” Steiner said about retaining Schumacher.

“We still have a decision to make. I have no time pressure. We can still think about that.

“Why should I let myself be put under pressure if nothing is currently changing? The decision comes automatically."

Schumacher is 17th in the F1 standings and has repeatedly drawn the ire of his boss Steiner, but could still earn a stay at Haas for 2023.

His father Michael Schumacher now lives in Switzerland where he has remained, away from public limelight, since a skiing accident nine years ago.