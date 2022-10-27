“I know what I am,” Hamilton said. “I know how good I am but I don't really like to talk about it.

“I like to just do the talking on the track.

“That's what my dad always said. When I was a kid when we were racing, we were on the receiving end of a lot of discrimination because we were the only people of colour on the racetrack. My dad said just do my talking on the track.

“So even today I don't feel like I need to say anything. I just let my what I'm doing on the circuit, what I'm doing off the circuit kind of talk.”

Hamilton enters the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend knowing that he is likely to complete the first season of his esteemed career without a single win.

Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver? Video of Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver?

His big rival Max Verstappen, who edged him to last year’s title at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, has won this year’s title amid Red Bull’s F1 cost cap debate.

Hamilton suffered with porpoising and performance issues to his Mercedes W13 this season but has valiantly claimed that he will return to the title picture next season.

He is chasing an all-time record eighth F1 championship - he currently holds the joint-most with Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton has the most-ever F1 race wins (103).

He also has the most accumulated points in F1 history, the most race starts, the most consecutive points finishes, the most starts with a single team, the most pole positions and the most podium finishes.