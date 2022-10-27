The seven-time world champion’s contract expires at the end of 2023 and he will be 39-years-old heading into the next season.

But, after seeing Max Verstappen claim back-to-back championships, Hamilton has vowed to put pen to paper and return to the top of the F1 standings.

"We are going to do another deal," he said to BBC. "We're going to sit down and we're going to discuss it in these next couple of months, I would say.

"My goal is to continue to be with Mercedes. I've been with Mercedes since I was 13. And it really is my family. Mercedes-Benz have stuck with me through thick and thin.

"They stuck with me through being expelled at school. They stuck with me through everything that was going on through 2020. They have stuck with me through my mistakes and with me through the ups and downs.

"I really believe in this brand. I believe in the people that are within the organisation. And I want to be the best teammate I can be to them, because I think we can make the brand even better, more accessible, even stronger than it is. And I think I can be an integral part of that.

"In terms of my plans for the future? Each year, at the end of the year, you sit there and I'm trying to analyse my year and analyse my next three-to-five-year plan. It's difficult to do 10.

"But where do I see myself? What are the things I want to do? What are my goals? And things are being added. I have a lot of business going on. I have a lot of successful, really positive things that have lots of opportunity for success outside.

"But I want to keep racing. I love what I do. I've been doing it for 30 years, and I don't feel that I should have to stop. I think I'm currently still earning my keep, I would say. I want to do better.

"I could stop now and I have lots of other things that I have in the pipeline that I will be super-focused and super-busy.

"I'm here for the sheer love of working in the organisation that I'm in. So you're going to have to stick with me. You are stuck with me for quite a bit longer."

One more F1 championship would make Hamilton the all-time record holder ahead of Michael Schumacher with whom he currently holds the joint-record.

He has lost out to Verstappen at the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and this year amid the F1 cost cap row.

Hamilton will meet Verstappen again at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend.