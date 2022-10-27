Hamilton, 37, has confirmed that he expects to extend his Mercedes deal beyond the 2023 season.

Ricciardo, 33, is without a seat in the F1 2023 driver line-up after being axed by McLaren and his next step will be a reserve driver role with Mercedes, according to Sky.

Daniel Ricciardo - WHERE NEXT? | F1 2022 Video of Daniel Ricciardo - WHERE NEXT? | F1 2022

Hamilton’s decision to race on into 2024 and beyond will not impact Ricciardo’s decision, the Australian said: “My future is not relative to what others do.

“Opportunities will arise when they do. But I’m not banking on anyone doing something so that I can [step in].

“I want to take the time that is necessary, keep a little distance to the sport, to rebuild myself.

“If something makes sense in 2024 I will come back with a vengeance, have some fun, and hopefully race at the front.”

Hamilton had previously urged Ricciardo not to accept a reserve role and to continue racing, but the McLaren driver has seen vacancies at Alpine, Haas and Williams come and go.

A reserve role at a major team is seen as a ploy to keep Ricciardo in the mix for a high-profile return to F1 in 2024.

Ricciardo denied that he wants to replace Hamilton: “The truth is that I want him to stay in the sport.

“He’s one of the greatest to ever do it.

“Competing with him, going wheel-to-wheel with him, is awesome. I wish to do more of that in the future. That’s where it currently lies.”

Ricciardo is currently 12th in the F1 standings with 29 points compared to teammate Lando Norris’ 109.

He emotionally said “I don’t know how I am continuing” last week after a drab race in the United States.

Now ahead of the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix he reflected: “Fresh off a race, you have not debriefed or assessed anything.

“I knew from early that it would be a struggle. I felt helpless in battle.

“It was normal to feel how I did.

“A few days removed, coming into this race, I have a spring in my step and I have another chance to get it right.”