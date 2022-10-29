Verstappen won his first F1 championship by edging Hamilton at the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and has claimed the 2022 title amid Red Bull’s F1 cost cap saga.

Hamilton and Schumacher hold the all-time joint record for the most championships.

"I have a lot of respect for Lewis, but still it is different when you win seven world titles when you only had to fight with your teammate," two-time champion Alonso told De Telegraaf.

"Then I think a championship has less value than when you have fewer titles but have had to fight against other drivers with equal or even better material.

"In 2005 and 2006, I had a good start to the year myself and was able to create a lead. Then others might have had a better car, but I was able to manage that gap.

"I never had to fight with my teammate to win those titles. Nor did I see Max fighting with Sergio Perez or Alex Albon to win races.

"But Schumacher in particular fought with his teammate to become champion five times in a row and Hamilton fought with Nico Rosberg and Valtteri Bottas. That's different, I think."

Hamilton’s teammate in his first F1 season was Alonso and they have endured a tumultuous relationship, of which the latest chapter came at this year’s Belgian Grand Prix when they collided and the Spaniard called the Brit “an idiot”.

Alonso was the F1 champion in 2005 and 2006 with Renault.

Hamilton battled with Mercedes teammate Rosberg for three seasons in particular, winning the championship in two of those.

Bottas, also Hamilton’s teammate, finished behind him in 2019 and 2020.

Verstappen has won this year by seeing off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc who is second in the F1 standings.

The rivals will face off again at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix.