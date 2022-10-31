It was another dominant display from the two-time world champion at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Starting from pole position, Verstappen controlled the race from the front of the field, resisting early pressure from Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen’s life was made easier when Mercedes decided to switch to the hard tyre, which ultimately proved to be the wrong strategy, allowing the Dutchman to win by over 15 seconds.

Verstappen’s 14th victory of the season saw him break two F1 records.

The first, and more well known one, was for the most wins during a season.

Verstappen is now one clear of Michael Schumacher (2004) and Sebastian Vettel (2013).

Most wins in an F1 season

Max Verstappen - 14 wins in 20 races

Michael Schumacher - 13 wins in 18 races

Sebastian Vettel - 13 wins in 19 races

If Verstappen wins the final two races, he will equal Schumacher’s record in terms of a percentage, meaning the argument of there being more races in F1 nowadays is less relevant.

The Red Bull driver also broke Hamilton’s record for the most points scored in a single season.

Verstappen has scored 416 points in 20 rounds.

In 2019, Hamilton scored 413 points in 21 races.

The Dutchman had the benefit of a sprint event to add to his total but even without it, it’s highly likely he would have done it in Brazil anyway.

Most points in an F1 season

Max Verstappen - 416 points in 20 races

Lewis Hamilton - 413 points in 21 races

Lewis Hamilton - 408 points in 21 races.