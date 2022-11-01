The McLaren driver enjoyed a rare positive outing in 2022 at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix, finishing in P7, but has just two races remaining with his future unclear.

Ricciardo’s contract with McLaren will be terminated a year early and he won’t be in the F1 2023 driver line-up, but has been linked to a reserve driver role at Mercedes.

Daniel Ricciardo - WHERE NEXT? | F1 2022 Video of Daniel Ricciardo - WHERE NEXT? | F1 2022

“Yeah, it would be interesting,” Russell said to Sky about Ricciardo joining.

“I’d like to see that. We have to see what he wants to do in the future.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff had been spotted wearing Ricciardo’s merchandise but denied that it hinting towards a link-up.

“I am promoting his merch! Honestly I just like it,” Wolff said. “They took a photo of me and posted it online.”

Ricciardo teased: “I gave George a sweater. Toto messaged saying he really liked it so I gave him one too!”

Vacant seats with Alpine, Haas and Williams have passed without Ricciardo signing up.

He said about his limited options: “If there was a lot, I’d probably be in a race seat.

“But there is enough to keep me interested.

“I want to stay active to some degree. I’m aware that doing nothing for a year is not good.”

Ricciardo claimed “I honestly don’t” know which team he will join in 2023 but “the plan” was to remain in F1, albeit not in a race seat.

“I am talking to teams,” he said. “I still want to keep a foot in the door for 2024.

“Seeing the lights go out for race one, I will have an itch!”

Ricciardo sits 12th in the F1 standings after being comprehensively outperformed by teammate Lando Norris all year. He will be replaced by rookie Oscar Piastri next season.

“The last two years have been quite hard,” he admitted. “You put a lot in, and when it doesn’t come back, it can get you down.

“I know the value of a summer break. Stepping away can give you a different perspective.

“The season is pretty relentless, you don’t get a chance to rebuild.

“I truly believe it will be a blessing in disguise.

“I can confidently say that I won’t be on the grid behind a wheel.

“But I still want to be in the sport, working with a team. Still with the ambition to be back on the grid in 2024.

“That’s where my head is at. Time away from a race seat will do me good.

“I’m not done. But it will look different.”