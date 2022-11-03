Who does Vettel think is the best F1 driver ever? It’s not Schumacher...

Many drivers and fans have different opinions on who is the best driver to have raced in F1.

Whether it’s Schumacher, Ayrton Senna or Lewis Hamilton, it’s a topic which always causes a lot of debate.

Naturally, Vettel has always swayed towards Schumacher, given that they are from the same country and shared a close relationship when the seven-time champion returned to F1 in 2010.

However, revealed in a fan video, Vettel was asked about the five-time world champion, Juan Manuel Fangio.

Fangio won all of his F1 titles back in the 1950s, winning 24 races in just 54 entries.

In the video, Vettel replied when asked about Fangio: “I’m a fan of Michael [Schumacher], but Fangio [ Juan Manuel Fangio] is a little better… the best, the best, the king.”

At the end of last year, Vettel was asked about Hamilton potentially breaking Schumacher’s record of seven titles in Abu Dhabi.

“Michael is my hero,” Vettel said ahead of last season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“For that reason I probably don't want Lewis to win but the truth is, they have both had a strong season, they are going into the last race with the opportunity to win the championship because they both deserve it.

“In a way, I'd be happy if Michael's record still stands but even if Lewis wins, to me Michael is still the greatest.

“Lewis can win one more, two more, three more, five more championships but it doesn't change anything for me and I get along with Lewis.

“So the gut says I want Max to win just to keep the record alive but my head is clear in terms of 'let the best man win'.”