Piquet under fire again for controversial comments about Brazil's president

Footage has emerged of Piquet giving his opinion on the recent Brazilian presidential election, which has seen Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva return to office by narrowly defeating Jair Bolsonaro.

Piquet is a big supporter of Bolsonaro, who holds a far-right political stance.

In the video, Piquet said: “it is Lula in the cemetery," referring to the new president.

As a result, The federal prosecutor's office in Brasilia has opened an investigation against Piquet for his comments.

According to Fox Sports, they will “investigate Piquet for alleged incitation to violence and for stimulating rifts between the military and other branches of power.”

It’s not the first time this year Piquet has been under fire for his controversial comments.

A video emerged earlier this year of Piquet using racist and homophobic language against Lewis Hamilton.

Piquet then issued a public apology, claiming his words had been misinterpreted.

“I would like to clear up the stories circulating in the media about a comment I made in an interview last year,” he said in a statement.

“What I said was ill thought out, and I make no defence for it. But I will clarify that the term used is one that has been widely and historically used colloquially in Brazilian Portuguese as a synonym for ‘guy’ or ‘person’ and was not intended to offend.

“I would never use the word I have been accused of in some translations. I strongly condemn any suggestion that the word was used by me with the aim of belittling a driver because of the colour of his skin.

“I apologise wholeheartedly to anyone that was affected, including Lewis, who is an incredible driver, but the translation in some media that is now circulating on social media is not correct. Discrimination has no place in society and I am happy to clarify my thoughts in that respect.”

Piquet continues to have loose ties to F1 with his daughter, Kelly Piquet, currently in a relationship with Max Verstappen.