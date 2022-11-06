Will Alfa Romeo join forces with Haas in F1 2024?

Alfa Romeo have already announced their deal with Sauber comes to an end in 2023, paving way for Audi’s full takeover of the team in the subsequent years.

However, the Alfa Romeo name could be sticking around beyond next year, according to reputable journalist Dieter Rencken.

According to his report, Alfa Romeo want to remain in F1, with Haas potentially the perfect fit for the Italian brand.

Recently, Haas acquired a new title sponsor in the form of Moneygram, reportedly worth $20 million per year.

With Moneygram’s colour scheme matching Alfa Romeo’s - red, white and black colours - there’s certainly some logic to it.

Haas’ new sponsorship deal is an important one for the American outfit, allowing them to push towards the F1 cost cap for the first time.

They are on course for their best finish in the constructors’ championship for a number of years, sitting in eighth overall with two rounds remaining.

Haas’ tricky history with sponsors

Haas were forced to drop Russian sponsor Uralkali ahead of the 2022 season.

The company was co-owned by Nikita Mazepin’s father, Dmitry Mazepin.

Haas opted to cut ties with Uralkali and their driver Mazepin due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In more bizarre circumstances, Rich Energy were their sponsors in 2019.

Vocal on social media, CEO William Storey had big ambitions for Haas and his energy drinks company, wanting to take on Red Bull.

The partnership ultimately ended at the 2019 British Grand Prix after Rich Energy grew frustrated with Haas’ competitiveness.

Although, there’s always been a degree of uncertainty and mystery behind the legitimacy of Rich Energy’s finances and business as a whole.