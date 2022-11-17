Hamilton and Max Verstappen arrive at the 2022 finale at the same circuit as one of F1’s most controversial moments at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton was denied an all-time record eighth title and Verstappen won his first championship when then-race director Michael Masi incorrectly applied a Safety Car rule.

What's next for Formula 1's Cost Cap? | F1 2022 Video of What&#039;s next for Formula 1&#039;s Cost Cap? | F1 2022

Hamilton told Sky as he arrived this weekend: “I am very much living in the present. I won’t arrive thinking of the past.

“I will focus on… I don’t know if we are able to win this weekend. I don’t know if the car will work well here on the long straights.

“But if there’s a chance, we will go for it.”

Last weekend in Brazil, Hamilton finished behind Mercedes teammate George Russell who won his first ever F1 grand prix.

It was notably Mercedes’ first win of 2022 at the penultimate opportunity after a year blighted by porpoising and performance issues, and gives hope that they could challenge Verstappen and Red Bull in 2023.

“It’s all down to the huge workforce that we have in the UK who have been so determined all year,” Hamilton said. “It was frustrating for them that all their work last winter turned out how it did.

“Rather than sulk or get down, everyone has been geed up.

“We have tested so many things, had so many updates.

“To finally bring the update in Austin then see its performance appear over the past three races has been so reviving.”