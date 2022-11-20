Rivalries put to one side? Epic end-of-year F1 drivers' photo shoot

20 Nov 2022
(L to R): Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1; George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1; Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing;

All 20 F1 drivers left their rivalries to one side (albeit briefly!) for an end-of-year photo shoot before the season-finale F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Here are the best photos...

The entire grid went to dinner together this weekend to celebrate the career of Sebastian Vettel, ahead of his final race.

The end-of-year photos will be the last time we see Vettel, a four-time world champion, among the drivers.

Daniel Ricciardo, Nicholas Latifi and Mick Schumacher will also be absent from the F1 2023 driver line-up and their future from 2024 onwards is no guarantee.

Several drivers are pictured in colours that they will leave behind in Abu Dhabi.

Fernando Alonso will move to Aston Martin, Pierre Gasly to Alpine. Nico Hulkenberg is returning among the grid to join Haas.

 