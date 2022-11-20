Rivalries put to one side? Epic end-of-year F1 drivers' photo shoot

The entire grid went to dinner together this weekend to celebrate the career of Sebastian Vettel, ahead of his final race.

The end-of-year photos will be the last time we see Vettel, a four-time world champion, among the drivers.

Daniel Ricciardo, Nicholas Latifi and Mick Schumacher will also be absent from the F1 2023 driver line-up and their future from 2024 onwards is no guarantee.

Several drivers are pictured in colours that they will leave behind in Abu Dhabi.

Fernando Alonso will move to Aston Martin, Pierre Gasly to Alpine. Nico Hulkenberg is returning among the grid to join Haas.