Red Bull announce Daniel Ricciardo’s return for F1 2023

Over the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko let slip that Ricciardo would be making a return to the team for next season.

Ricciardo will rejoin the team he left at the end of 2018 as their third driver - driving for the team during marketing events and show runs.

He will also drive in the team's simulator throughout in F1 2023.

Speaking of the news, Ricciardo said: “The smile says it all, I’m truly excited to be coming back home to Oracle Red Bull Racing as their third Driver in 2023. I already have so many fond memories of my time here, but the welcome from Christian, Dr Marko and the entire team is something I’m sincerely appreciative of.

"For me personally, the ability to contribute to and be surrounded by the best team in F1 is hugely appealing, whilst also giving me some time to recharge and refocus. I can’t wait to be with the team and support with simulator work, testing sessions and commercial activities. Let’s go!”

Team boss Christian Horner added: “It is great to bring Daniel back into the Red Bull family. He has enormous talent and such a brilliant character; I know the whole factory is excited to be welcoming him home. In his role as test and third driver, Daniel will give us the chance to diversify, assisting in the development of the car, aiding the Team with his experience and knowledge of what it takes to succeed in F1.

"We’re very pleased to be working with Daniel again and look forward to everything he will bring to the Team in 2023.”

Ricciardo’s career since leaving Red Bull

After taking seven wins with Red Bull, Ricciardo decided to leave the team midway through 2018 after feeling they were leaning too much towards Max Verstappen, particularly after their crash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Ricciardo signed for Renault for 2019, and with the team lacking outright speed in his first year, he decided to sign for McLaren ahead of the COVID-hit 2020 campaign.

Even though he had already signed for Renault, his 2020 campaign was one of the best in his career, scoring two podiums and dominating teammate Esteban Ocon.

Much was expected of his switch to McLaren but it has simply not worked out.

While Ricciardo managed to end McLaren’s win drought at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix, his form has been incredibly disappointing.

Ultimately his lack of pace led to McLaren ending his contract a year early, opting for fellow Australian Oscar Piastri instead.

Ricciardo is hopeful a year on the sidelines will allow him to reset while seeing if there are any other options on the grid for 2024.