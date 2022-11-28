Ross Brawn shortlisted to replace Mattia Binotto at Ferrari

Italian media claimed last week that Binotto was set to leave his high-profile role due to a breakdown in relations with president John Elkann.

Brawn is on the shortlist to step in as the new team principal, Italy’s La Stampa report.

What's next for Formula 1's Cost Cap? | F1 2022 Video of What&#039;s next for Formula 1&#039;s Cost Cap? | F1 2022

He is the former Ferrari technical director at the time of Michael Schumacher’s dominance.

However, he is seen as an outside-chance because he had already suggested taking a step back from F1 at the end of 2022, rather than a significant new role at a top team.

McLaren’s Andreas Seidl was reportedly an option but doesn’t want to move, leaving Alfa Romeo’s Frederic Vasseur as the key candidate.

Vasseur handed Charles Leclerc his F1 debut in 2018.

He will want a defined No 1 and No 2 driver - which will be bad news for Carlos Sainz, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Fow now, Binotto remains in his position and did claim to be “relaxed” about his future at the final race of the season

But he has “few friends in the garage” and is a “social climber”, Italy’s Quotidiano Nazionale report.