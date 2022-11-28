In a dramatic finale, X44 - an Extreme E owned by seven-time champion Hamilton - claimed the title ahead of Rosberg X Racing.

X44 - driven by Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez - were 17 points behind Rosberg’s team going into the round.

They completed an unlikely comeback on Sunday with X44 coming out on top.

It’s a role reversal to last year, when Rosberg X Racing won the inaugural championship.

Hamilton wrote on Instagram: “I am blown away by this comeback after such a difficult day yesterday. The team rebuilding, staying position and coming out fighting. Wow, I’m so proud of the team and these two amazing drivers.”

What is Extreme E?

Extreme E is an electric, off-roading racing series with a goal of raising environmental issues for some aspects of climate change.

The series has also focused on promoting women drivers with each team being forced to run one male and one female driver.

The Hamilton-Rosberg rivalry

Hamilton and Rosberg’s rivalry stretches back to their childhood, when they were friends in karting.

It escalated when they went head-to-head at Mercedes in 2014, 2015 and 2016 for the title.

Hamilton came out on top in the opening two seasons, while Rosberg secured his maiden title in 2016 before deciding to retire from F1.