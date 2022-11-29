Norris finished seventh in the F1 standings - he drastically outperformed teammate Daniel Ricciardo, who was 11th and who will be axed next year in favour of Oscar Piastri.

That will make Norris, 23, the clear senior driver in McLaren’s F1 2023 driver line-up.

F1 2023 driver line-up - who will underachieve? Video of F1 2023 driver line-up - who will underachieve?

He said to Sky about his future with McLaren: "It's just faith, it's just honesty. That's the main thing I need.

"I'm not a guy who likes BS or likes people trying to make me happy. I like people just being honest.

"I have faith in McLaren, I have faith in the guys I work with, the whole team.”

Norris is among the highest-earning 10 drivers in the 2022 list of F1 salaries and is rated as one of the grid’s top young prospects.

He is contracted to McLaren for another three years but said about remaining with the team: "Time will tell. You can never be 100 per cent certain where you're going to be, but you can have a good shot at it."

McLaren finished fifth in the constructors’ championship, behind Alpine, and Norris has been critical of the team’s performance.

"If I think of before this season, did we achieve in 2022 what we should have done as McLaren? Honestly, it's no,” he said.

"If we want to do well and we want to be champions at some point and we want to win races, we can't be satisfied with where we have been this season, but we can certainly be satisfied with the progress we've made.

"From the mechanics with our pit stops, our strategy, the whole team's work ethic - so many things are working well, it's just we need a slightly better car, that's all."