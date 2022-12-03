Viral rap song about Valtteri Bottas smashes 1 million views inside 24 hours

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit,

Valtteri Bottas is the unlikely subject of a rap song that has amassed over a million views inside the first 24 hours of its release.

Arcangel, a Spanish hip-hop musician, has released the song - entitled ‘Bottas’ - featuring lyrics about the F1 driver.

The YouTube video of this song had 1.6 million views in less than two days since it was released.

It is the latest unexpected viral moment for the Finn who has become somewhat of a cult hero for his embrace of social media.

Earlier this season he made the paddock laugh by presenting ex-teammate Lewis Hamilton with a naked photo of himself.

And even on the same day as Arcangel’s new song was released, Bottas was busy plotting his own social media buzz with a video of his funny new haircut.

However, Arcangel is not the first Spanish musician to record a song paying tribute to an F1 driver. A song called ‘Fernando Alonso’ from 2020 currently has 8.3m views on YouTube.

Alfa Romeo driver Bottas finished 10th in the 2022 F1 standings.

 