2022 F1 drivers with the most Instagram followers

F1 2023 driver line-up - who will underachieve? Video of F1 2023 driver line-up - who will underachieve?

2022 F1 teams with the most Instagram followers

Alfa Romeo - 2m

Williams - 2.3m

Haas - 2.5m

AlphaTauri - 2.6m

Alpine 2.7m

Aston Martin - 2.9m

Red Bull - 9.2m

McLaren - 10.1m

Ferrari and Mercedes - 10.2m each

Sebastian Vettel only created his Instagram account this season, surprising the F1 community for finally embracing social media.

But just hours later he used his new account to announce his retirement!

Max Verstappen also lost approximately 50,000 followers in the aftermath of his team orders row with Sergio Perez in Brazil.

The F1 2023 driver line-up changes will result in some big-name drivers exiting the grid.

Ricciardo (7.7m followers), who built his celebrity in part due to Netflix’s Drive To Survive, will be replaced by Oscar Piastri (559,000 followers).

Mick Schumacher (3.2m followers) will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg (1.3m followers).