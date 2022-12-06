Williams awarded £26 million after winning court case against former sponsor

They joined Williams as a title sponsor in 2019, before featuring heavily on the team’s 2020 challenger during pre-season testing.

Once the season got underway in July following the outbreak of COVID-19, ROKiT no longer appeared on the Williams car.

The initial contract was meant to last for at least three years, with Williams confirming ahead of the 2019 British Grand Prix a title sponsor partnership extension of “three to five years”

However, the deal ended after just one year, with ROKiT withholding the money they owed.

With Williams believing their contract with ROKiT had been breached, the case was taken to court.

On December 1 in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, it was ruled that ROKiT is liable to pay £26,220,094.25 (£26.2m) to Williams.

They are also required to cover Williams’ legal costs of around £1 million.

It’s welcome news for the Grove outfit after they finished bottom of the constructors’ championship in 2022.

Their future in F1 does seem secure after the Williams family sold the team to US private investment firm Dorilton Capital.

Since losing ROKiT, they are still without a title sponsor.