The seven-time champion’s current deal runs out at the end of the year, and with Hamilton set to turn 38 in January, there are always lingering questions about his future.

Following the controversial end to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi, there was considerable speculation that he wouldn’t return to the sport.

However, he did return in 2022, but the season as a whole was unsuccessful by his high standards.

For the first time in his career, Hamilton failed to win a race or score a pole position, slumping to his worst championship finish.

Despite enduring a difficult campaign, Hamilton expressed his desire to remain in F1 for several more years as he looks to turn Mercedes around alongside George Russell in F1 2023.

Speaking on F1’s ‘Beyond the Grid’ podcast, Wolff revealed that Hamilton’s new contract is a top priority over the winter.

“Certainly, Lewis’ contract is one of the topics that we will tackle over the winter. There’s no firm deadline.

“Absolutely. Lewis is part of the team and the team is part of Lewis. No reason to not continue.”

“I think one of his strengths is that he’s always hungry, always eager. He’s a great sportsman but he’s also someone who is extremely driven and determined.”