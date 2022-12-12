Lewis Hamilton named among world’s 93 most stylish people

The New York Times’ ‘93 most stylish people’ was revealed on Sunday with the most fashionable man in the F1 paddock included.

Sportspeople were few and far between - the list limited them to tennis legend Serena Williams, basketball coach Sydney Carter, ex-Arsenal footballer Hector Bellerin, NFL quarterback Joe Burrows and NBA superstars LeBron James and Steph Curry.

Hamilton’s love for fashion when he isn’t driving for Mercedes is well-known - he was pictured alongside supermodel Naomi Campbell during this winter offseason, and attended a Dior event.

His fashion sense inside the F1 paddock has always been striking even in the 2022 season which statistically became his worst ever.

Hamilton was limited to sixth in the F1 standings, behind teammate George Russell.

He didn’t win a single race all year - is it the first season of his F1 career that he hasn’t done so.

Mercedes’ only victory came in the penultimate race with Russell standing on top of the podium for the first time.

Hamilton had little choice, as his battled the porpoising and performance of his W13 car, to watch great rival Max Verstappen rack up a second consecutive championship.