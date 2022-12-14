Revealed: Why Christian Horner rejected Ferrari job offer

The Red Bull boss led his team to the 2022 constructors’ championship, and oversaw Max Verstappen’s second consecutive drivers’ title.

Ferrari’s inability to win either F1 title ultimately ended Mattia Binotto’s reign as team principal, and he will be replaced by Fred Vasseur next season.

But Horner was asked first if he would quit Red Bull and move to the Italian team, the Daily Mail report.

But rejected it because: “There is too much politics below the surface at Ferrari. Too many egos. If someone starts succeeding, someone else pulls him down.”

Ferrari chairman John Elkann had an agreement ready to be signed with Vasseur but still made a “last desperate attempt” to tempt a bigger name, according to Formula Uno in Italy.

He also asked a major name formerly associated with Mercedes - this was Ross Brawn, according to La Stampa in Italy.

In the end, Vasseur was confirmed after he quit Alfa Romeo.

This could be big news for Charles Leclerc, who was given his F1 debut by Vasseur in 2018.