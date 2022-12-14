Ocon claimed a surprise victory at the Hungaroring, making the most of the Lap 1 chaos caused by Valtteri Bottas.

The Frenchman held off Sebastian Vettel to take the Enstone team’s first win since 2013.

Ocon was able to win after Alonso defended heavily from the recovering Lewis Hamilton, thus halting his charge.

Alonso’s comments come after his relationship with Ocon and Alpine soured following his decision to leave for Aston Martin.

The pair came to blows at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, while Ocon was also quick back to hit with comments of his own.

“We don’t have the win because what happened in Hungary last year will never happen again in a hundred years, so that is a casualty,” Alonso said.

“And then, the podium, maybe in Canada and Australia we had a chance but we lost by our own fault.

“But when you are not fighting for the championship, to be fourth or fifth doesn’t change much,” he added.

In the end, Ocon beat Alonso in the final F1 standings - the first time in his career that he’s out-scored a teammate.

Ocon will team up with Pierre Gasly for F1 2023, while Alonso will head Aston Martin’s charge alongside Lance Stroll