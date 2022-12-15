Every F1 team's reserve driver for the 2023 season

F1 2023 driver line-up - who will underachieve? Video of F1 2023 driver line-up - who will underachieve?

Red Bull

The 2022 F1 constructors’ champions have former F2 driver Liam Lawson as their main reserve driver for the season ahead.

Daniel Ricciardo has returned to the team as a third driver, with his role focused on working in the simulator and marketing events

Ferrari

Ferrari haven’t officially announced who their reserve driver will be for 2023.

Robert Shwartzman could be an option, or former Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi.

Mercedes

Mercedes will have former Haas driver Mick Schumacher as their reserve driver for next year.

Alpine

Alpine haven’t decided on their reserve driver for F1 2023.

It’s likely to be F2 driver and academy star, Jack Doohan.

McLaren

IndyCar driver Alex Palou is McLaren’s reserve driver.

Alfa Romeo

2022 F2 runner-up Theo Pourchaire will be Alfa Romeo’s reserve driver.

Aston Martin

F2 champion Felipe Drugovich is the team’s official reserve driver, while Stoffel Vandoorne has joined Aston Martin as another reserve option.

Haas

Another team that hasn't formally announced their reserve driver is Haas.

Pietro Fittipaldi has been the team’s reserve driver in recent seasons.

AlphaTauri

AlphaTauri also haven’t officially confirmed but Lawson will likely combine his Red Bull reserve role with the sister team.

Williams

Williams haven’t formally announced their reserve driver, with Jack Aitken holding the role in recent years.