Binotto will leave his role as team principal at the end of the month after four seasons in charge.

Despite Ferrari’s resurgence in 2022, their inability to capitalise on having the quickest car for over half of the year appeared to cost Binotto his job.

Operational errors combined with stagnated technical development hampered Ferrari last year, nearly dropping behind Mercedes by the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Former Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur will replace Binotto for F1 2023.

Reflecting on the changes, Marko believes the change has weakened Ferrari.

“In the case of Ferrari, I don’t quite understand the change,” Marko told AMuS. “I consider Binotto to be an excellent technician and politician.

“He was simply overwhelmed by the task. But it would have been enough to put a sporting director at his side to support him at the track and with the strategy.

“With the new man, who has many other jobs, I see a weakening for Ferrari."

Marko sees Mercedes as Red Bull’s main threat next year, particularly Lewis Hamilton.

“As we said at the beginning, they are the more stable team,” he said. “And they have Hamilton. Even though it may have gone down this year. He’s a very special driver.

“In between, he’s shown time and again with his lap times that he’s a top man. It’s simply a much stronger package than Ferrari.”