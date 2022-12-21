Vettel and Schumacher team up again for 2023 Race Of Champions

Despite retiring from F1 at the end of 2022, Vettel will be back in racing action in January for the ROC which takes place in Sweden.

Will Lewis Hamilton ever win another F1 world championship? Video of Will Lewis Hamilton ever win another F1 world championship?

It’s a star-studded event with two-time F1 champion Mika Haikkinen partnering Valtteri Bottas, while David Coulthard will race alongside Jamie Chadwick for Team GB.

Motorsport legends such as Petter and Oliver Solberg, Thierry Neuville and five-time Rallycross Champion Johan Kristoffersson will also be in action.

Vettel has an impressive track record at the Race Of Champions, with six straight wins between 2007 and 2012 alongside Michael Schumacher.

This year will prove to be a real challenge with the Swedish event taking place on a snow and ice course.

“I’m delighted that Mick will be joining me at the Race Of Champions again – for my first race since my retirement from F1,” Vettel said. “Neither of us has much experience on snow and ice so it was a steep learning curve in Sweden earlier this year.

“I ended up surprising myself by getting to the individual final against Sébastien Loeb and now I can’t wait to come back and team up with Mick to see if we can take Team Germany all the way to another ROC Nations Cup title.”

Schumacher added: “It‘s great to be back at the Race Of Champions and to see all the drivers again. Even better that Sebastian will be competing too, so that Team Germany can hopefully live up to the tradition of fighting for the title in the ROC Nations Cup.

“I’m really looking forward to driving on ice again, and to spending time and fighting battles with this impressive roster of drivers attending.”

The event will take place on January 28-29.