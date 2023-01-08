The couple ushered in the New Year with a photo for their fans but the F1 world champion insists they are taking steps back from sharing their private lives.

"I just don't have that need to show my private life to the outside world,” Verstappen told Limburger.

Could Max Verstappen become the greatest F1 driver of all time? Video of Could Max Verstappen become the greatest F1 driver of all time?

“Kelly is also doing it much less than she used to. If I'm ever done with Formula 1, I don't see myself posting very much after that. I just don't like it.

“Some people don't do anything else all day, I'm busy with other things. For example, I spend a lot of time on my phone, but that is more to arrange things around my sim team.

“That also takes a lot of time, but because it's my passion, I think that's super fun to work with."

Kelly Piquet is the daughter of ex-F1 driver Nelson Piquet, who last year called Lewis Hamilton a racist word.

Kelly’s use of social media came into question during this scandal.

She liked a post on social media which was defending her father from accusations that he used a racist word towards Hamilton.