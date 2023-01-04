Vasseur starts work with Ferrari on January 9 having replaced Mattia Binotto for F1 2023.

The Frenchman worked with Leclerc at ART in GP3 and Sauber in F1.

Given Vasseur’s prior working relationship with Leclerc, there has been some suggestions that the new team boss could favour the Monegasque this year.

Leclerc has out-performed Sainz during their two years together, however, Ferrari have avoided using team orders.

Most notably at the 2022 British Grand Prix, Ferrari were reluctant to tell Sainz to move over for Leclerc, who was quicker despite having a damaged front wing.

“No [I’m not worried], because I don’t think I’m starting from scratch,” Sainz told Autosprint. “I am sure that I will get along well with him and that he will be happy with me when he sees me working, my relationship with the team and with Charles.

“I think his well-established relationship with Leclerc will also be very helpful to everyone in speeding up his acclimatisation here.”

Ferrari are going in search of their first drivers’ title since 2007, with Vasseur given the task of turning the team around.

Sainz has backed Ferrari’s decision to sign Vasseur.

“From what I’ve been told and the way I’ve known him, I think he’s the man for the job,” he added.

“Everybody knows him in the paddock and I’m sure he will do well. There will be a period of adjustment, but Fred knows F1 and also Ferrari very well.

“Now there will be this preparation phase and then we will start working at full speed with him.”