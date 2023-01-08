The Nissan GT-R Black Edition from the four-time F1 world champion’s own garage is up for sale.

His retirement fund, perhaps?

The advert reads: “The vehicle offered here was completed for the Swiss market in July 2012 and delivered to Sebastian Vettel, one of the most successful Formula 1 drivers of all time.

“Sebastian kept the GTR in his private collection throughout, but without using the car. And so the mileage of this Nissan GTR still shows only 150 kilometers even 10 years after delivery.

“Visually as well as technically an absolutely new vehicle, which represents a unique opportunity for collectors, especially because of the holder history. For detailed questions our sales staff is available at any time. Please note that vehicle inspections are generally only possible by prior appointment.”

Vettel previously sold eight of his own luxury cars in 2021.