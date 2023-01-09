The Mercedes driver spent the first few days of 2023 enjoying himself before the new F1 season begins.

Hamilton was with professional snowboarder Shaun White and his actress wife Nina Dobrev, and the musician and actor Jared Leto.

But there was another mystery person on the trip - a video posted from White's social media showed Hamilton sat besides a lady in a hot tub.

Juliana Nalu, the Brazilian model who previously dated Kanye West, was also rumoured to be on the same trip but it remains unconfirmed.

Footage from her social media suggests that she was holidaying with Hamilton and co.

Após ser supostamente vista em vídeo com Lewis Hamilton, Juliana Nalú posa na Antártida, onde piloto está de fériashttps://t.co/Ehlg7tqjVv — CARAS Brasil (@carasbrasil) January 6, 2023

| Lewis curtindo suas férias na Antártida com a atriz Nina Dobrev e o tricampeão olímpico de snowboarding, Shaun White. Lewis é amigo do casal. pic.twitter.com/YjehpRfXE4 — Lewis Hamilton News (@LH44NEWS) January 6, 2023

Hamilton will return to tackle the gruelling 2023 F1 calendar hoping to wrestle back dominance from Max Verstappen to win an all-time record eighth championship.

“I am not in a relationship, I don’t have kids, my car is my baby,” Hamilton previously told The Independent.

“If we'd have a year like last year and we were competing at the front all year, who knows where I would be?

"Each year you have to ask yourself if you're willing to give as much if not more than you did when you first started. Are you willing to give up all your time to prepare and train and work with the team and deliver?

"If there's ever a moment that I'm arriving and I'm just coasting along, then that's when I don't belong here, and don't deserve the position here, and that's when I should stop.”