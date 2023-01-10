Sainz Sr had crashed his Audi RS Q e-tron buggy at the famous Dakar Rally after landing awkwardly over a sand dune.

Suffering from pain in his chest, the father of the Ferrari driver was taken to hospital via helicopter.

Staggeringly, Sainz Sr changed his mind in mid-air and demanded that the helicopter turned around to return him to the scene of the crash.

He is currently back at the Dakar Rally with teammate Lucas Cruz waiting for an assistance vehicle.

The remarkable turn of events happened at the beginning of the second stage on Tuesday.

Sainz Sr had already been involved in a separate crash at the Dakar Rally. He and teammate Cruz could be seen desperately trying to fix their own car.

And his son, Ferrari F1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr, also caused a stir.

Sainz Sr received an official warning when the door to his car was closed by his son. This was illegal because Sainz Jr is not a part of the Audi team.