The Drive to Survive season 5 release date has been confirmed by Netflix as February 24, and it will include Verstappen for the first time.

The upcoming series will focus on the F1 2022 season, as Verstappen became champion - it was also a year where he criticised Drive to Survive and likened it to ‘the Kardashians’.

A new teaser features Verstappen making a mockery of his old opinion.

He was asked: “How are you feeling about being in the chair?”

Verstappen smiled and said: “Alright…”

He had previously said, while refusing to appear on the show: “It’s just not my thing. They try to pick moments throughout the season and fabricate it in a way.

“For me, personally, what I didn’t like was about Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. I think they are two great guys, really nice first of all, and they made it look like Lando was a bit of a d***, which he isn’t at all.

“Again, I know Lando and I think many people know Lando. He’s a funny guy, a great guy, he has a great character and when you look at that episode you think ‘who is this guy? What is going on?’

“I think when you are new to the sport and you’ve never seen a Formula 1 car in general, they do not like him and why should that be, because he is a great guy. You just immediately get a wrong picture of a person and that’s exactly what I think about me in the beginning.

“I’m someone who when you ruin it from the start, you don’t fix it. That’s it, you’ve ruined it. So that’s my stance and that’s how I’ll go forward.”

But, Verstappen has changed his mind…