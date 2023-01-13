She posted to social media: “Hi everyone, been quiet the past few weeks. This is because I suffered a serious stroke two weeks ago. My husband is helping me to type this, as I’m finding it hard to write and my speech is most affected.

“I’m desperate to make a full recovery and return to work, but it might take some time.

“Thank you to the medical teams at Frimley and St. George’s and my family and friends who have got me through the past fortnight.”

Gow is a part of the BBC Radio 5 Live commentary team for F1, and she presents their Chequered Flag podcast.

She has also appeared in Netflix’s Drive to Survive series.