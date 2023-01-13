Haas driver Kevin Magnussen to undergo hand surgery

A team statement said: “Kevin Magnussen has kept MoneyGram Haas F1 Team fully briefed on his requirement for minor hand surgery.

“The team is looking forward to Kevin being at full strength for his pre-season testing commitments starting next month.”

The driver added: “Due to a harmless but unexpected hand surgery next week, it’s uncertain whether I’ll be able to race at Daytona.”

Magnussen was due to compete in the Daytona 24 Hours in a Porsche 911 GT3 R with his father Jan and team mates Mark Kvamme and Trenton Estep.

He is now expected to return in the F1 pre-season test in late-February.