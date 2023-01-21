F1 wives and girlfriends: Meet the drivers’ partners ahead of 2023 season

George Russell and Carmen Montero Mundt

Russell was previously dating the sister of Nyck de Vries but, since 2020, has been with Carmen.

She has 164k Instagram followers, works in the finance world and is from London.

Lewis Hamilton

The Mercedes driver has not publicly been in a relationship since 2015, when an eight-year romance with musician Nicole Scherzinger ended.

Sergio Perez and Carola Martinez

The Red Bull driver and his wife have three children together.

Perez was forced to issue a public apology to Carola for “a very bad party that I didn’t know how to control” after winning the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix got out of hand.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet

Kelly is the daughter of ex-F1 driver Nelson Piquet, who courted criticism in 2022 after labelling Lewis Hamilton with a racist word.

Kelly and Daniil Kyvat, the former F1 driver, have a child together. But Verstappen has been dating Kelly since 2020.

“He remains so humble, he has both feet firmly on the ground,” Kelly said about Verstappen, quoted by GPBlog.

“What I really like is that he knows what he wants and he is not afraid to say it. He is confident and not interested in fame or material things.

“We have a lot in common, are bon vivants. I realise more and more how similar he is to my father."

Charles Leclerc

The Ferrari driver and Charlotte Sine ended their relationship in December 2022.

Leclerc’s previous relationship was with a friend of Charlotte’s.

“She is an amazing person and deserves the best,” Leclerc said when his relationship with Charlotte ended.

Carlos Sainz and Isabel Hernaez

The Ferrari driver’s girlfriend has 177k Instagram followers but you won’t find any pictures of Sainz on her profile! She is a regular source of support for Sainz in the paddock.

Lando Norris

The McLaren driver and Luisinha Oliveira ended their relationship in 2022.

Norris initially posted on social media about the break-up “I wish her the world and have so much respect for her” before deleting his post.

Oscar Piastri

The new McLaren recruit posted a picture in early-2022 of himself and a partner but declined to reveal her identity, and has not posted about her since.

Daniel Ricciardo and Heidi Berger

The ex-McLaren man will have much more time to spend with Heidi Berger, his girlfriend, now he doesn’t have a full-time 2023 drive.

Berger is the daughter of Gerhard Berger, who raced in 14 F1 seasons.

Esteban Ocon and Elena Berri

The Alpine driver’s Italian girlfriend has 100k followers on Instragam and describes herself as a digital creator. Ocon and Elena have been together since 2018.

Pierre Gasly and Kika Cerqueira Gomes

The new Alpine recruit is dating Portuguese fashion model Kika, who has 212k Instagram followers.

Nyck de Vries and Eva Bruggenwirth

The new AlphaTauri driver is with Eva, a social media assistant and creator from the Netherlands.

Fernando Alonso and Andrea Schlager

The Aston Martin driver revealed a relationship with Andrea, from Austria, in May 2022. She is an F1 journalist!

Alonso was previously married to Raquel del Rosario, and was then in a relationship with Linda Morselli.

Lance Stroll and Sara Pagliaroli

Stroll and Sara first appeared together at the premiere of a James Bond film, and have been together since 2021. Sara is an Italian musician.

Valterri Bottas and Tiffany Cromwell

The Alfa Romeo driver’s girlfriend is a professional cyclist from Australia. What does she make of Bottas’ new haircut?!

Bottas’ ex-wife is a former Olympic swimmer, Emilia Pikkarainen.

Alex Albon and Lily He

The Williams driver’s girlfriend is a professional golfer. She has been on the LPGA Tour since 2019.

Kevin Magnussen and Louise Gjorup

The Haas driver and his wife Louise has a daughter together.

Nico Hulkenberg and Egle Ruskyte

Nico and Egle have been together since 2015.