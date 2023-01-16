Schumacher, the son of F1 legend and seven-time world champion Michael, has joined Mercedes as their reserve driver for the 2023 season after losing his seat at Haas to Nico Hulkenberg.

The 23-year-old German will serve as a back-up for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell and carry out an extensive simulator programme throughout the year.

Wolff is convinced about Schumacher’s potential and believes he has a chance to forge a pathway back to an F1 seat, either at Mercedes, or another team.

But with Russell committed to a long-term deal, and Hamilton expected to agree a new contract, it is likely Schumacher would have to look elsewhere.

“I think if you give him a safe environment to develop, he can become a good racer in a permanent seat,” Wolff said, as quoted by Bild.

“Just as we let Nyck de Vries go to make a career for himself, the same could happen with Mick. Whether it’s with our team or somewhere else. We don’t know yet.

“The most important factor is his personality. He is a well-mannered, intelligent and talented young man. If you look at his junior career, he was very good.”

Wolff insists Schumacher’s presence at Mercedes will benefit the whole organisation as the team looks to get back in the fight for world titles after a difficult 2022 campaign.

“He will contribute a lot by driving the new car for a year,” Wolff said.

“He’s already been in Formula 1 for two years, knows the tyres and the difficulties of the current generation cars. He will be super helpful in the simulator and also in judging the car.

“It will help us to have him at the track in the debriefing room, for example. He is an incredible young driver. That’s why we definitely have a gain with Mick in our team.”