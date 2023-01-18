The car is expected to become one of the most expensive ever sold.

The 1991 Ferrari 643 was the reason for a nasty split between the team and its driver Prost after his criticism.

What went wrong for Mattia Binotto? What next for Ferrari? Video of What went wrong for Mattia Binotto? What next for Ferrari?

"I've never driven such a bad car,” he said at the time, causing him to be sacked.

“With a full tank of gas we noticed that the steering locks up completely in big curves, that's a very serious mechanical problem which has worsened during the season.

"Competing in a Grand Prix in these conditions is very trying, I did not feel like an F1 driver, because a good truck driver with big arm could have done just as well."

The 643 was built during the season after its predecessor, the 642, had reliability issues causing Prost’s initial complaints.

Prost, Jean Alesi and Gianni Morbidelli all drove the 643 in the 1991 season.

The chassis 127, which is up for sale, was Alesi’s.

It is powered by a 3.5-litre naturally aspirated V-12 producing over 700 horsepower.

And it could be yours! Sotheby’s are auctioning it on February 1.